728 Eklavya model schools to be operational nationwide by 2026: Union Minister

Agartala, Nov 26 (IANS) Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram said on Wednesday that to promote quality education, a total of 728 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) will be made operational across the country by 2026.

At present, 440 such schools are functioning.

While attending a programme at the Eklavya Model Residential School in Kumarghat under Tripura’s Unakoti district, the Union Minister advised students to engage regularly in sports and physical exercise.

Under the new scheme of EMRS, the Tribal Affairs Ministry releases funds to the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), the autonomous society created in the year 2019 under the Ministry to manage and implement the scheme of EMRS.

A senior official said that the Centre has so far sanctioned 145 EMRS in eight northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh (10), Assam (15), Manipur (21), Meghalaya (35), Mizoram (17), Nagaland (22), Sikkim (4) and Tripura (21). Of the total of 145 sanctioned EMRS, only 28 such residential educational institutions are now functioning.

As part of the Constitution Day observance on Wednesday, the Union Minister, along with other dignitaries, read out the Preamble of the Constitution at the Eklavya Model Residential School in Kumarghat.

He also inspected different classrooms, laboratories and computer rooms of the school and interacted with students and teachers.

Earlier in the day, the Oram visited a canal constructed under the MGNREGA project at Kaulikura village under Gournagar block in Unakoti district. He also visited the iconic archaeological site and Shaiva pilgrimage destination, Unakoti.

In his post on the X, the Union Minister said: “At Kailashahar, Unakoti, where faith meets history. The serenity of the hills, the artistry of the rock engravings and the spiritual aura inspire immense devotion. Prayed for harmony, prosperity and collective growth.”

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and as part of the ‘Purvottar Sampark Setu’, I visited the Unakoti district of Tripura on Wednesday and chaired a review meeting on the ‘Centrally Sponsored Schemes’ being implemented in the state,” he said.

Oram said that under the leadership of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, the state government is doing commendable work to ensure more effective implementation of the Central government’s schemes and to deliver their benefits directly to every citizen.

Tripura Youth Affairs, Sports and Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma, BJP MLA Bhagaban Chandra Das and several other officials accompanied the visiting Union Minister.

