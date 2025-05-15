70 orchid species documented in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati, May 15 (IANS) In a recent survey, conducted in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), a UNESCO World Heritage site, 70 orchid species across 36 genera were documented, officials said here on Thursday.

KNPTR Director Sonali Ghosh said that in the recent efforts for systematic documentation of Kaziranga’s rich floristic and faunal assemblages, a rapid survey on orchids has revealed interesting results, with the visual survey reporting new records, especially for grassland and woodland areas.

She said that 70 orchid species across 36 genera within Kaziranga, of which 46 species are epiphytes and 24 are terrestrial, have been recorded in the study.

According to the official orchids like Acanthophippiumsylhetense, Aerides odorata, Biermanniabimaculata, Bulbophyllumornatissimum, Cleisostomaappendiculatum, Dendrobium jenkinsii, Eulophiakamarupa, Peristylusconstrictus, Phalaenopsis mannii, Zeuxinemembranacea etc. have been recorded in the survey.

Led by Khyanjeet Gogoi, a renowned orchid conservationist and Range officers of Bagori, Bibit Dihingia and Kohora Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi, the visual survey reported new records, especially for grassland and woodland areas, Ghosh said.

She said that terrestrial orchids such as Eulophiadabia, Zeuxinelindleyana, and Nervilia Juliana thrive in the grasslands along the river banks, while others like Acanthephippium striatum and Hetaeriaaffinis flourish on the dense forest floor.

Notably, species like Biermanniabimaculata, Eulophiakamarupa, and Zeuxinelindleyana are endemic to India, while Bulbophyllumornatissimum and Erythrodesblumei, Eulophiakamarupa and Zeuxinemembranacea are considered rare in Assam.

KNPTR Director said that the orchid survey was preceded by a unique conservation outreach program that focused on familiarising local students with the orchid and butterfly diversity in the landscape.

The Orchid and Butterfly Walk, held on April 18 and 19 in Panbari, welcomed over 50 enthusiastic students from various schools and colleges in the region.

During this event, three brochures highlighting the birds of Panbari, butterflies of Kaziranga and Orchids of Kaziranga were released. These informative brochures aim to enhance awareness and appreciation of the rich biodiversity found in this region, the official said.

Participants enjoyed guided safaris in Panbari, immersing themselves in the natural beauty of the park while observing orchids and butterflies along the vibrant flora and fauna.

Expert talks on orchids and butterflies were delivered by renowned speakers Khyanjeet Gogoi and Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, who shared their extensive knowledge and passion.

Assam’s Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary in a social media post said: “Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve just got even more amazing! A recent survey has revealed 70 species of orchids across 36 genera, making it one of the richest orchid collections in northeast India.”

“This vibrant floral discovery adds a new layer to Kaziranga’s already iconic wildlife. A true testament to the park’s thriving biodiversity and unwavering conservation efforts!” the minister said.

The KNPTR comprises three forest divisions -- the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bokakhat; the Bishwanath Wildlife Division, Biswanath Chariali; and the Nagaon Wildlife Division, Nagaon.

Home to a remarkable population of the "Big Five," it comprises 2,613 Greater One-horned Rhinoceroses as of the 2022 census, 104 Bengal Tigers in 2022, 1,228 Asian Elephants in 2024, 2,565 Wild Water Buffalos in 2022, and 1,129 Eastern Swamp Deer also recorded in 2022.

