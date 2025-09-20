7-year delay in starting biogas plant is another proof of Kejriwal’s failure: Delhi CM Gupta (Ld)

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta accused former Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal of blocking Centre-funded projects in the city over the past decade, highlighting that a biogas plant opened on Saturday in West Delhi was held up since 2018.

"Today I inaugurated the national Capital's first large-scale compressed biogas plant of the MCD at Nangli Dairy. Kejriwal had failed to execute development projects funded by the PM Narendra Modi government. Sometimes he used to say he could not sign the file, sometimes he claimed that he was not being given a free hand,” she said.

“Now, the governance of excuses has ended with the construction of this plant, which will not only make energy out of cow dung but also prevent the waste from flowing into the Yamuna,” added the Chief Minister.

She said that work on the biogas plant began in 2018 but was never completed under the AAP government.

“After the BJP government came to power, it was swiftly completed in 2025 and handed over to the MCD. When people asked Kejriwal about the delay, he would blame Modi for not allowing it. But the truth is, they lacked the intent to work,” she claimed.

Calling the new plant a dream project of PM Modi, she said the city generates 2,500 tonnes of cow dung daily and the government plans to build similar biogas plants in all 11 districts.

She claimed the previous Congress and AAP governments did not take care of dairy colonies and neglected the needs of owners.

She said the Nangli Dairy plant will process 200 tonnes waste or cow dung daily and produce 5,600 kg gas for supply to Indraprastha Gas Limited through a pipeline under an existing agreement. Additionally, it will generate 30 tonnes of compost every day, which will be distributed among farmers.

