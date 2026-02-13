7 killed in Bengaluru crash: Six students in XUV were on early morning joyride (Lead)

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (IANS) Of the seven people who were killed in an horrific accident on Friday morning near M. Sathyavara village, six were on an early morning joyride in an XUV without informing their families, police investigation has revealed.

In a tragic incident, seven youths lost their lives in a road accident early on Friday morning near M. Sathyavara village in Hoskote taluk of Karnataka’s Bengaluru Rural district.

The accident occurred on the Hoskote–Dabaspet National Highway and involved a canter truck, a motorcycle and an XUV car.

The identities of six of the deceased have been confirmed as Ashwin Nayar (17), Arhaan Sharif (17), Ayaan Ali (17), Bharat (18), Ethan George (17), and the bike rider Gagan. One more person who died in the accident is yet to be identified.

Gagan was working at a private company, while the other five were students studying in Classes 10 and 12.

Ashwin Nayar, a resident of Kothanur, was studying at RV PU College. Arhaan Sharif and Ayaan Ali were students of CMR Institute and residents of HVR Layout. Bharat was also a student at CMR Institute and a resident of Frazer Town. Ethan George was studying at RV College and was a resident of Hulimavu.

Initially, the parents were informed that their children had been seriously injured in the accident. However, when they arrived at the hospital, they learned about the deaths and were left inconsolable. Family members of Arhaan Sharif said that he did not even know how to ride a bike forget about driving a car. “He left home and never returned,” they said.

Gagan’s family members stated that he was returning home after completing his night shift when the accident occurred. He used to leave for work at 5 p.m. and would head home around 3 a.m. He was the only son in the family. His father had passed away, and his mother is visually impaired. He was the sole breadwinner supporting the family.

According to police, the students had left around 3 a.m. for a joyride on the National Highway. The overspeeding car first hit the bike and then crashed into the truck, resulting in the fatal chain collision. Gagan, who was riding the bike, died on the spot.

According to preliminary police reports, the car, travelling from Kolar towards Devanahalli, first collided with the bike which was moving ahead of it. The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which then rammed into a canter truck, resulting in a fatal chain collision.

Six occupants of the car and the bike rider died on the spot. The impact of the crash was so severe that the car was completely mangled.

IGP (Central) Labhu Ram, who visited the spot, stated, "Seven persons were killed in a chain road accident. We have cleared the vehicles and shifted the bodies to the hospital. Among the dead, six people -- travelling on a bike and an XUV -- have been identified. The efforts are on to identify another deceased person."

"The investigation is on to find out whether the car driver was driving the vehicle in an inebriated state. We can't say anything in this regard right now," he stated.

The impact of the collision was such that the canter truck and the bike went over the median and onto the opposite carriageway, while the mangled XUV came to a halt about 500 metres away from them.

Personnel from the Sulibele police station rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation. Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police Chandrakant also visited the accident site. Police officials said that overspeeding appears to be the primary cause of the mishap, based on initial findings. The bodies have been shifted to the government hospital in Hoskote for post-mortem examination.

Police have taken up further investigation.

