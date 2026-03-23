676 candidates file nominations as Kerala heads for April 9 polls

Thiruvananthapuram, March 23 (IANS) A total of 676 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the April 9 elections to the 140-member Kerala Assembly, setting the stage for a keenly contested electoral battle.

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The deadline for filing nominations was 5 p.m. on Monday.

The scrutiny of the submitted nomination papers will be held on Tuesday, a crucial step that will determine the validity of candidatures.

The window for withdrawal of nominations remains open until March 26, after which the final list of candidates will be published, offering a clearer picture of the electoral contests in each constituency.

In several constituencies, major political fronts are grappling with the challenge of rebel candidates entering the fray, threatening to upset carefully crafted electoral strategies.

Another menace is the filing of nominations by namesakes, and according to reports received, there are many candidates from the three political fronts who might find the going tough due to this.

Leaders across parties have intensified efforts to persuade these dissidents and namesakes to withdraw their nominations before the deadline.

The success or failure of these negotiations is expected to significantly shape the contours of the contest, particularly in tightly fought seats where even a small split in votes could alter outcomes.

Political observers note that the presence of rebel candidates reflects underlying factional tensions within parties, even as leaderships project unity at the state level.

The coming days are likely to witness hectic backroom negotiations, with party leaderships balancing discipline and accommodation to minimise electoral damage.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is set to publish the final electoral roll for the state on Tuesday.

Kerala will see an electorate of around 2.72 crore voters this time, all set to exercise their franchise in what is being billed as a high-stakes election.

With just over two weeks left for campaigning, political parties are expected to shift gears, focusing on voter outreach and consolidating support bases.

The finalisation of candidates in the contest will formally kick off the decisive phase of campaigning, as Kerala heads into a crucial electoral contest that will determine its political trajectory for the next five years.

--IANS

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