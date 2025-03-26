662 Border Villages Identified for Priority Development Under Vibrant Village Programme

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said that till date, 156 projects with a total cost of Rs 62.68 crore have been sanctioned to boost tourism under the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP).

In his reply to a question by BJP MP Kesridevsinh Jhala, the Union MoS also mentioned that 662 border villages have been identified for development on priority under the programme.

"Central Government has approved Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme, on 15th February, 2023 for comprehensive development of the select villages in 46 blocks abutting northern border in 19 districts in the States of Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and UT of Ladakh," he said.

"Initially 662 border villages have been identified for comprehensive development on priority under the programme. States/UT wise number of villages are- Arunachal Pradesh-455, Himachal Pradesh-75, Ladakh (UT)- 35, Sikkim-46 and Uttarakhand-51," Rai said.

He also emphasized that the programme envisages convergence of existing schemes of central and State Governments in the identified villages for their comprehensive development.

"Till date, 156 works/projects with an outlay of Rs 62.68 Crore have been sanctioned to boost tourism under the programme. Further, more than 350 activities have been conducted to promote tourism, " MoS Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha.

The objective of the programme is comprehensive development of these villages to improve the quality of life of people & thereby reversing outmigration.

The programme envisages focused areas of interventions for creation of opportunities for livelihood generation through promotion of agriculture, horticulture, tourism & cultural heritage, skill development and entrepreneurship, development of co-operative societies for managing livelihood opportunities including agriculture/horticulture, cultivation of medicinal plants/herbs, road connectivity, housing & village infrastructure, energy including renewable energy, television & telecom connectivity, financial inclusion, etc.

One of the sectors identified for development is promotion of tourism and culture by augmentation of various tourism related infrastructure, promoting community managed home stays, organizing local fairs & festivals, promotion of eco-tourism, agro-tourism, wellness, wildlife, spiritual& adventure tourism, promotion of local cuisines, etc.

VVP has been conceived as an outcome oriented programme with outcome indicators at three levels- village, household & individual beneficiary. (ANI)