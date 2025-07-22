60 pc handloom & handicraft workforce based in NE region: Mizoram CM

Aizawl, July 22 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday highlighted that 60 per cent of the national workforce engaged in the handloom and handicraft sector is based in the Northeastern states, reflecting the region’s immense contribution and potential in this field.

Participating in a high-level task force virtual meeting on strengthening the handloom and handicrafts sector in the northeast, the Chief Minister emphasised that this sector, deeply rooted in traditional skills and local identity, can be a powerful driver of economic growth for the region.

To harness its full potential, Lalduhoma proposed the creation of a clear and actionable roadmap.

Key suggestions included establishing Common Facility Centres, providing structured training for artisans, developing inter-state collaboration and networking, standardising product quality and branding, and encouraging innovation in skill development and design.

Mizoram Chief Minister expressed confidence that, with coordinated efforts and appropriate investment, the Northeast could be transformed into a vibrant and globally recognised textile hub.

He was accompanied by Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, Commissioner and Secretary to the Chief Minister Vanlaldina Fanai, Commissioner and Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department Lalzirmawia Chhangte and officials from the Planning Department.

The virtual meeting of the High Level Task Force on Handloom and Handicraft, constituted by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), was held under the chairmanship of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, Assam Handloom and Textiles Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, along with senior officials from Manipur and the Union government, participated in the virtual meeting.

Participating in the discussion, DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia spotlighted the northeast's unmatched potential to become the driving force behind India's sustainable fashion revolution, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Fashion for Environment and Empowerment'.

He also highlighted the region's deep-rooted eco-conscious practices, artisanal heritage, and world-class craftsmanship.

"The northeast must leverage its rich heritage in handlooms and handicrafts to generate livelihoods, foster innovation, and position India’s cultural legacy on the global stage," said Union Minister Scindia.

Several High Level Task Forces were constituted by the Ministry of DoNER to identify key interventions and formulate actionable short-term, medium-term, and long-term strategies for the integrated development of the North East Economic Corridor.

The high-level Task Forces were constituted following the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held in November last year in Agartala, Tripura.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is the chairman of the NEC, chaired the NEC plenary session.

