6 killed as car falls into 800-foot ravine in Maharashtra's Nashik; PM Modi expresses grief

Nashik, Dec 7 (IANS) Six members of a family were killed after their vehicle plunged into an 800-feet ravine on the stretch leading to a famous shrine in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Sunday, an official said.

The car was headed towards the Saptashrungi Mata temple when the driver reportedly lost control while attempting to overtake near the Bhavari waterfall, a stretch known for its sharp curves and narrow road.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Nashik, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon," the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a post on X.

According to officials, the vehicle involved in the accident veered off the edge and fell into the deep valley below, killing all occupants on the spot.

Police said that all the victims belonged to the Patel family and were travelling together for a temple visit.

The victims were identified as Kirti Patel (50), Rasila Patel (50), Vitthal Patel (65), Lata Patel (60), Pachan Patel (60) and Maniben Patel (60). The police officers confirmed that all of them were closely related.

Personnel from the local police station, the Saptashrungi Gad Disaster Management Team and the Saptashrungi Gad Gram Panchayat rushed to the site soon after being alerted.

However, the steep fall and dense terrain have made rescue efforts extremely challenging, they said.

The wreckage lies roughly 800 feet below the road, and teams have been struggling to reach the spot.

The residents of the region have expressed anger over the condition of the ghat road.

Locals alleged that the accident took place because of poor maintenance and inadequate safety measures at the curve where the vehicle skidded.

They blamed the Public Works Department for failing to repair the damaged stretch despite repeated complaints.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are examining whether speeding, road conditions or driver error led to the accident.

--IANS

uk/pgh