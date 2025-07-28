556 ITIs empowered Gujarat's youth with vocational skills and job readiness, says Govt

Gandhinagar, July 28 (IANS) The Gujarat government is currently offering vocational training through 556 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state comprising 288 government-run, 100 grant-in-aid, and 168 self-financed institutions, officials said.

These institutes provide skill training to more than 2.17 lakh candidates annually, as per government data shared on Monday.

The state government is ensuring inclusive access to technical education.

"Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (ST), women, and persons with disabilities are fully exempt from tuition fees, while other candidates pay a nominal Rs 100 monthly. Eligible trainees also receive a monthly stipend of Rs 500, free raw materials for practical training, free state transport bus passes, accident insurance coverage up to Rs 4 lakh, and hostel facilities," the official data said.

At present, 132 courses -- including 79 national-level and 53 state-level programmes -- are offered, covering both engineering and non-engineering disciplines.

The curriculum is regularly updated to meet evolving industry demands, with new-age programmes such as Internet of Things, drone piloting, and solar technology gaining traction.

To further support women's education, the 'Vidyasadhana Sahay Yojana' provides bicycles to trainees from economically weaker sections.

During summer vacations, more than one lakh students from Grade 8 and above are given short-term skill training through summer workshops at ITIs.

Additionally, under the Central government's 'Craftsmen Training Scheme', ITIs operate under dual frameworks of the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and Gujarat Council for Vocational Training (GCVT).

These programmes are implemented through government ITIs, GIA centres, self-financed institutes, and government technical high schools, aiming to enhance productivity and quality in both industrial and service sectors through a skilled workforce.

Gujarat contributes to India's skilled workforce pool, with more than eight per cent of the country's total ITI-trained students graduating from the state annually.

According to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Gujarat consistently ranks among the top five states for successful completion of NCVT certifications.

The state has implemented more than 40+ Public-Private Partnership (PPP) ITIs, where industry players like Tata, Larsen & Toubro, and Suzuki collaborate on curriculum design, faculty training, and campus placements.

Additionally, Gujarat has seen a sharp rise in apprenticeship contracts, crossing 1.2 lakh active apprenticeships in 2024 under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, significantly higher than the national average.

--IANS

