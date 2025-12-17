52,400 visitors cement Khijadia’s place in Gujarat’s eco-tourism map

Gandhinagar, Dec 17 (IANS) Attracting over 52,400 visitors during 2024-25, the Khijadia Bird Sanctuary has further strengthened Gujarat’s eco-tourism identity, emerging as a flagship example of conservation-led development.

As preparations gather pace for the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC), the Ramsar-listed wetland near Jamnagar is being positioned as a symbol of the state’s ecological excellence and commitment to sustainability.

Ahead of VGRC 2026, Khijadia has come into sharp focus as one of Gujarat’s most significant natural landmarks. The Kutch and Saurashtra regions have steadily evolved into leading tourism hubs, offering a rare blend of natural landscapes, wildlife, coastal beauty, spiritual destinations and a rich cultural heritage.

From the White Rann to Saurashtra’s pilgrimage circuits, beaches and sanctuaries, the region offers visitors a diverse and immersive travel experience. Spread across more than 600 hectares, Khijadia Bird Sanctuary is globally recognised for its rare confluence of freshwater and saline ecosystems, creating an exceptional habitat for avian biodiversity.

According to the Forest and Environment Department, 317 bird species were recorded in 2023-24, a figure that rose to 332 species in 2024-25, underlining the sanctuary’s expanding ecological richness. This environmental significance received international validation in 2022, when Khijadia was designated a Ramsar Wetland of International Importance.

The state government has since enhanced visitor infrastructure with watchtowers, eco-huts, bird-watching platforms, interpretation centres, selfie points and informative signage, ensuring responsible tourism without compromising conservation goals. Khijadia’s ecological strength lies in its habitat diversity, where freshwater inflows merge with tidal movements from the coast to create natural creeks and marshes.

This dynamic system supports multiple micro-habitats, making the sanctuary one of India’s most vibrant birding destinations. It also reflects Gujarat’s scientific and planned approach to wetland conservation.

With the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference scheduled in Rajkot from January 10 to 12, 2026, Khijadia Bird Sanctuary stands out as a living example of Gujarat’s integrated development model—where environmental conservation and economic growth move in tandem.

The region’s biodiversity complements key state priorities such as tourism, agriculture, climate resilience and sustainable infrastructure, all of which will feature prominently at VGRC.

