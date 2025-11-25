500 years dream fulfilled: Saints, seers welcome hoisting of Dharma Dhwaja by PM Modi

Ayodhya: Ayodhya echoed with chants of devotion and emotion on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the sacred Dharma Dhwaja atop the Ram Temple. Saints, seers, and devotees from across the country welcomed the moment with heartfelt joy, calling it the fulfilment of a 500-year-old dream.

Saint Raju Das, overwhelmed with emotion, recalled the long and painful struggle behind this day.

Speaking to IANS, Saint Raju Das said, “After 500 years, the dream has been fulfilled. Many in Ayodhya know that I was once arrested at Ghanta Ghar and spent 40 days in jail. Why? Because at Hanuman Garhi, if someone didn’t say ‘Jai Shri Ram’, were they expected to chant something else? That was the situation then—just for proclaiming devotion. Today, every heart is rejoicing. This is the same land where, over centuries, five lakh people sacrificed, fought, and endured penance. And today, under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi, the sacred flag stands tall. This is no ordinary event.”

Another saint expressed similar sentiments.

“It was a moment of immense pleasure. Today, after 500 years, the Ram Mandir stands officially complete. PM Modi is not just a leader; he is a Mahapurush guiding a historic transformation.”

Mahant Tulsi Das added, “This moment fills the entire nation with happiness.”

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das echoed, “I felt truly honoured. This is a milestone for the country’s spiritual and cultural future.”

Saint Anuj Das remarked, “This Dharma Dhwaja is truly a Rashtradhwaja. Whatever PM Modi did today was entirely in the spirit of faith, not politics.”

Parshotam Dadichi, President of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha, reflected on the deeper significance.

“The foundation of a temple is not merely a construction event—it marks the birth of values that define a nation. After the Shila Poojan and the installation of Ram Lalla in the Garbh Griha, today’s flag hoisting represents India rising as a global spiritual force. This message radiates positivity not only for our nation but for the entire world.”

Among the attendees at the ceremony, emotion ran high.

One devotee said, “I cannot express the happiness I feel witnessing this historic moment.”

Another added, “Our country waited 500 years for this. To see it with our own eyes is a blessing we will cherish forever.”

At around 12 noon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat led the 'Dhwajarohan Utsav' at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple by hoisting the specially-designed sacred saffron flag atop the temple.

The flag, specially crafted for the Ram Temple, measures 22 feet in length and 11 feet in width. Designed by a parachute specialist from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the flag weighs between 2 and 3 kilograms and has been designed to withstand high altitudes and winds. The flag carries the Sun symbol, representing Lord Rama's Suryavanshi heritage and divine radiance. The flag is adorned with an image of the Kovidara tree, Sun and Om. It is saffron in colour -- symbolising fire, the rising sun, sacrifice and dedication.

The event marks another milestone in the unfolding cultural renaissance centred around Ayodhya, with leaders emphasising that the flag symbolises not only religious devotion but also India's enduring civilisational ethos. It also marks the completion of the temple construction.

Earlier, PM Modi also offered prayers at the Sapt Mandir located within the vast Ram Temple complex.

These seven temples honour Maharishi Vashistha, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Maharishi Valmiki, Goddess Ahalya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari.

The Sapt Mandirs represent the revered gurus, devotees and companions who played pivotal roles in Lord Ram's life, and their presence in the complex highlights their enduring significance.

--IANS