50 years of Emergency: BJP calls it ‘Black Day’, organises nationwide events to recall 1975 horrors

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) As the nation marks 50 years since the imposition of Emergency in 1975, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a series of programmes across the country to remember what it calls the “darkest chapter of Indian democracy.”

Top party leaders and grassroots workers alike have come forward to recall the 20-month period of authoritarian rule under then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Speaking to IANS, BJP spokesperson Tuhin A. Sinha said, “On the midnight of June 24-25, 1975, Indira Gandhi killed democracy by imposing Emergency. For 20 months, the nation witnessed a brutal clampdown on freedom of speech and expression. The media was silenced, the judiciary compromised, and Opposition leaders jailed.”

He also recounted the personal tragedy of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was reportedly not allowed to perform the last rites of his mother during the Emergency.

“Even after 50 years, that black era continues to haunt the soul of Indian democracy,” Sinha added.

Sinha also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning the state of democracy under the BJP regime during his foreign visits. “Rahul Gandhi alleges that Sikhs can’t visit gurdwaras, attacks the Election Commission, and even questions the judiciary on landmark rulings like Ram Janmabhoomi. Ironically, these statements come from a leader whose party once imposed the Emergency,” he said.

Across the country, BJP workers are sharing their experiences from that time.

Balachandra, a party worker from Belagavi, Karnataka, recalled being just 20 when he and fellow 'satyagrahis' were jailed and tortured.

“The media was completely gagged, and even ordinary citizens were not spared from police scrutiny,” he said.

In Agra, Uttar Pradesh Minister Yogendra Upadhyaya termed the Emergency a “black blot” on Indian democracy. “Civil rights were crushed. Leaders from Atal Bihari Vajpayee to common party workers were jailed because Indira Gandhi, facing disqualification from office, wanted to save her political career,” he said.

Bihar Minister Sanjay Saraogi echoed similar sentiments and supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for documenting the history of the Emergency. “The sins of the Congress need to be exposed. The way democratic rights were suspended back then is a lesson for future generations,” he said.

BJP’s nationwide events aim to educate the youth on the importance of safeguarding democracy and remembering the sacrifices made during the Emergency.

