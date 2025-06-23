50 pc quota for youth in local body polls a game changer to develop strong leadership in Cong: Dotasra (IANS Interview)

Jaipur, June 23 (IANS) Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Rajasthan government's performance, saying, “No meaningful work has been done.” Meanwhile, commenting on the Congress announcing 50 per cent reservation for people under the age of 50 in local body elections he said it was a "game changer" move to develop strong, young grassroots leadership.

Questioning the Rajasthan government for the delay in holding local body elections, he said though five-years had already gone by, the government was not doing anything about it.

Here are a few excerpts from the exclusive interview:

IANS: You’ve announced 50 per cent reservation for people under 50. What is the idea behind this initiative?

Dotasra: This decision aligns with the Udaipur Resolution passed by the Congress leadership. Both Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, along with other senior leaders, have stressed the importance of empowering the youth. We want to ensure the party is built from the grassroots.

Youth will now be leading at the mandal, block, and district levels, and they will also be involved in decision-making, including ticket distribution. We are implementing this in 400 blocks, 2,200 mandals, and executive committees at block and district levels — ensuring 50 per cent representation for those under 50.

IANS: Recently two arch rivals Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot were together at a function. How do you see it?

Dotasra: The Congress is a party which follows virtues and values. It was the 25th death anniversary of Sachin Pilot's father. In keeping with these values, party leaders from Delhi and Rajasthan were seen together in Dausa to pay their tributes to the departed veteran leader. Sachin Pilot went to Gehlot to invite him, which shows his rich and strong values as a Congress leader.

IANS: The transfers of IAS and IPS officers pending since January have been done. Was there a need to raise the issue as former Chief Minister Gehlot did?

Dotasra: The state government acts when 'parchi' comes from New Delhi. Now 'parchi' has come, so transfers have been announced.

IANS: The Congress has been quite vocal against the government. While the state government says that there is a false narrative, you have been continuing protests unitedly. Why?

Dotasra: There’s no credible data to show any major development. No big projects inaugurated, no new pro-people policies, and no notable work on roads, water, electricity, or healthcare. Let them show how many manifesto promises were fulfilled, or how many ministers have been visiting districts and holding public hearings.

IANS: You’ve been raising the delay in local body elections. What’s the issue?

Dotasra: The five-year term is over, yet elections haven't been conducted. Why is the Election Commission silent? This is a serious violation of constitutional norms, and that’s why we, as the Opposition, have a greater responsibility to raise our voice. Panchayat elections haven’t been held for months, and municipal polls are being pushed further. We’ve had to approach the court, and several officials could face contempt proceedings for sure.

IANS: The Congress has been raising its voice over the pending Sub-Inspector recruitment exam decision. Why is that?

Dotasra: This is because there is a lack of coordination between the Chief Minister and Deputy CMs. While Deputy CMs have called for cancelling the exam, the CM is yet to act.

IANS: What about investments in the state after Rising Rajasthan and IIFA?

Dotasra: Can the BJP government show which major investor has started making investments in the state? Key elections in Ganganagar and Bharatpur are pending even after five years. There’s no urgency on the part of the state government it seems.

