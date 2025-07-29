5 years of NEP mark march towards Viksit Bharat 2047: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday that as the nation moves towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' the National Education Policy (NEP) is serving as a national mission guiding the way forward.

Inaugurating the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2025 in New Delhi to commemorate five years of NEP 2020, Pradhan said the government has succeeded in taking NEP 2020 from policy to practice — bringing about a paradigm shift in the education system and reaching classrooms, campuses, and communities.

He stated that NEP 2020 reflects the transformative vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who places education at the heart of India’s growth story.

“Viksit Bharat is not merely a vision but a powerful call to action given by PM Modi. According to him, NEP 2020 is the most impactful instrument to realise this dream,” he said.

Pradhan noted that Indian ethos lies at the core of NEP 2020, with a strong focus on scientific education, innovation, research, Indian knowledge systems, and Indian languages and the policy aligns education with the broader goal of nation-building.

The Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam (ABSS) 2025 served as a platform for academicians, policymakers, educators, industry leaders, and government representatives to review the remarkable progress made under NEP 2020 and chart the way forward.

Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary; Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region Sukanta Majumdar and Education Ministers from 13 states/UTs were also present on the occasion.

The event commenced with dignitaries paying floral tributes to Padma Vibhushan Dr. K. Kasturirangan, Chairman of the Drafting Committee of NEP 2020, in recognition of his visionary leadership and pioneering contributions to India’s education and space sectors.

This was followed by a welcome song presented by students of Kendriya Vidyalayas, setting a vibrant tone for the occasion.

Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary also read out the Prime Minister’s message on the 5th anniversary of NEP 2020.

