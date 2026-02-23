5-year-old boy drowns in open pond in Greater Noida, locals allege administrative lapse​

Greater Noida, Feb 23 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a five-year-old boy drowned in an open pond in Chipyana village under the Bisrakh police station area of Greater Noida, officials said on Monday.​

The incident has left residents in shock. The villagers have accused the authorities of gross negligence.​

The deceased child, identified as Ishu, had been missing since February 18. His body was recovered from an open pond near the village six days later. The incident is heartbreaking for the family, leaving them devastated.​

According to family members, Ishu was playing outside his house on the afternoon of February 18 when he suddenly went missing. When he did not return home, his family members and residents launched an extensive search in and around the village.​

After failing to locate him, the family lodged a missing person complaint with the police. The Bisrakh police also initiated a search operation.​

The child’s body was found floating in an open pond located close to residential houses on Monday. The recovery of the body triggered outrage among villagers, who alleged serious lapses on the part of the Greater Noida Authority and the local administration.​

Residents claimed that the pond was neither fenced nor barricaded, and that it lacked warning signs, reflectors, or protective measures, despite being situated near a populated area. They alleged that repeated concerns about open and unsecured water bodies in the locality had gone unaddressed.​

Villagers said that had the pond been properly secured, the tragedy could have been prevented. They have demanded immediate action to fence off open ponds and other hazardous sites in the area to prevent similar incidents in the future.​

Upon receiving information, the Bisrakh police reached the spot, took custody of the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination. Police officials said that while prima facie the case appears to be one of accidental drowning, all aspects are being thoroughly investigated to rule out any other possibility.

​The child’s death has cast a pall of gloom over Chipyana village, with grieving family members inconsolable and residents demanding accountability from the authorities.

