5 killed in three days: Man gunned down, another seriously injured in Patna

Patna, June 11 (IANS) In a disturbing trend of murders in the city in the last three days, two persons were critically injured in a late-night firing in the Mainpura locality of Patna on Tuesday night, officials confirmed. One of them, Raja Kumar, succumbed to his gunshot wounds during treatment on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 11:45 PM on Tuesday, prompting an immediate response from local residents who alerted the Patliputra police station. Sources have said that two persons executed the crime.

SDPO (Law & Order), Patna, Nitish Chandra Dharia, confirmed the details of the incident and the police response.

“As soon as we received information about the incident, our team rushed to the spot. The victims were admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where one of them Raja Kumar succumbed due to multiple gunshot injuries on his chest and back on Wednesday,” Dharia said.

Police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called in to collect evidence from the site.

“We are scanning CCTV footage from the nearby area to identify the accused and understand the sequence of events. The investigation is being conducted from all possible angles,” added Dharia.

“We have sent the body for post-mortem and an FIR has been registered against unknown persons in Patliputra police station,” Dharia said.

This marks the third such murder incident in Patna in the last three days, raising concerns over law and order and enforcement in the capital.

On Monday (June 9), a mother and daughter were gunned down in the Afrabad locality under Alamganj police station while another person was injured.

On Tuesday (June 10), bullet-riddled dead bodies of two persons were found in Patna’s Vikram block.

The police are also expected to intensify patrolling and monitoring in crime-prone zones.

The condition of the second injured person remains critical as per initial reports.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

