49-year-old TN woman fulfils dream to study medicine, cracks NEET with daughter

Chennai, July 31 (IANS) In a heartwarming story of perseverance and determination, a 49-year-old woman from Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, is set to begin her medical studies, fulfilling a dream she has cherished for more than 15 years.

Amuthavalli, a physiotherapist by profession, always aspired to become a doctor but could never pursue her ambition due to personal and financial constraints.

While helping her daughter prepare for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), she rekindled her long-standing dream and decided to appear for the exam herself.

Speaking about her journey, Amuthavalli said, "I've been working as a physiotherapist for years, but I always wanted to study medicine. This dream started 15 years ago, but I never had the opportunity. When I began preparing alongside my daughter, I realised it was now or never. She gave me the courage to try again."

Although Amuthavalli scored 147 marks in NEET, she qualified under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category and has secured admission to the Government Medical College in Virudhunagar.

Her daughter, Samyuktha Krupalini, who scored an impressive 460 marks in the same exam, has taken part in the ongoing general counselling process and is expected to secure a seat in one of Tamil Nadu's medical colleges.

Interestingly, the mother-daughter duo has decided not to attend the same college even if they both get admission offers.

"We want to study in different medical colleges so that we can focus independently on our studies," Amuthavalli said with a smile.

The story of Amuthavalli's perseverance has inspired many in her hometown of Tenkasi. Locals and well-wishers have lauded her determination to pursue higher education at an age when most people are busy fulfilling family responsibilities.

Medical education experts have also hailed her success as a testament to the fact that age should never be a barrier to learning.

"Her story will motivate many others who may have left their dreams behind," said a senior doctor at Virudhunagar Medical College.

With both mother and daughter likely to begin their MBBS journeys this year, their story stands as a shining example of how hard work and dedication can make even the longest-standing dreams come true.

--IANS

aal/svn