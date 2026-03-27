480,000 e-challans for overspeeding in 2025: Haryana CM ​

Chandigarh, March 27 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said 480,000 electronic challans were issued in the past year for over-speeding vehicles on National Highway 44 from Kundli in Sonipat to Shambhu in Ambala. He said the government has installed 128 advanced cameras on the highway. ​

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Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a two-day national seminar on ‘Road Safety Solutions’, organised by the Indian Roads Congress and the Public Works Department, here, the Chief Minister said the government has launched the Sanjaya application in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, which helps manage road accident data and analysis to reduce accidents. ​

He said efforts are being made to reduce road accidents by identifying and improving accident-prone locations, modernising traffic management systems, conducting awareness campaigns, and adopting new technologies. ​

More than 350 experts, engineers, researchers, policymakers, and academicians, along with members of the Indian Roads Congress, are deliberating on road-safety-related issues. ​

CM Saini said the seminar is an important platform for preparing a roadmap for the country’s future. ​

“Here, ideas, technology, experience, and commitment will come together to move India forward toward becoming safe, strong, and developed.” ​

He said a road “is not merely a physical structure, it is the lifeline of development. It connects villages to cities, farmers to markets, youth to opportunities, and the nation to progress. However, it is also a harsh reality that while roads enable development, road accidents remain a serious concern for society.”​

Expressing concern over road accidents, the Chief Minister said that every year a large number of people in India fall victim to them. Behind these accidents lie broken families, unfulfilled dreams, and irreparable loss to society. ​

“Therefore, road safety is not just a technical issue but also a social, human, and moral responsibility.” ​

He emphasized that public awareness regarding traffic rules is crucial. ​

“No matter how good the rules are, they are meaningless if they are not followed. Wearing helmets, fastening seat belts, and adhering to speed limits may seem like small actions, but they save lives.” ​

The Chief Minister stressed the need to increase awareness about road safety among students, youth, and all sections of society.

​--IANS

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