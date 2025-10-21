47 injured during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 21 (IANS) At least 47 people sustained injuries during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad and outskirts.

Doctors at the government-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam said 47 people, including 20 children, were brought to the hospital since Monday night.

According to Afreen Khader, Assistant Professor at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, 18 people came to the hospital with grievous injuries while other had sustained minor injuries.

While majority of them were sent home after first aid, those with critical injuries were admitted.

A team of seven doctors treated the injured. While some sustained injuries while bursting firecrackers, others were hit by the crackers lit close to them.

Some of those injured in different parts of the city and outskirts approached private hospitals for treatment.

Doctors have advised people to take all precautions while bursting crackers to protect themselves from injury.

Meanwhile, fire accidents were reported in Hyderabad at four places during Diwali celebrations. While there were no casualties, the accidents led to huge loss of property.

A function hall at Jambagh Road under the limits of Sultan Bazar Police Station in the heart of the city caught fire. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and controlled the fire. Decoration material stored in the premises was gutted.

Another fire was reported from Begumbazar area. An apartment near a firecrackers shop caught fire. Fire fighting personnel doused the flames.

A fire broke out a scrap godown in Bahadurpura area. Three fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Two cars were also gutted in the incident.

Another fire incident was reported in the Mangalhat area. A burning firecracker resulted in the fire at kite making unit. Kites and the material used in kite-making were gutted.

Officials said firecrackers triggered the blaze in all the incidents. Police registered the cases and took up investigation.

