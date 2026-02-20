44,301 beneficiaries covered under marriage assistance scheme: J&K in Assembly

Jammu, Feb 20 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government said on Friday that a total of 44,301 beneficiaries have received support through the marriage assistance scheme, with Rs 234 crore disbursed under this initiative for the period of 2025-26 up to the present date.

Read More

The government said this while answering a question by PDP MLA, Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, in the Legislative Assembly.

“Under the Ladli Beti Scheme, 1,98,024 cumulative beneficiaries have been sanctioned, with Rs 300 crore disbursed," the government said.

Data furnished by the Social Welfare Department provided district-wise details of beneficiaries and funds disbursed over the last three years.

As per the data, a total of 26,000 beneficiaries were covered under the Marriage Assistance Scheme in 2023-24 with Rs 130 crore disbursed, while a similar number of 26,000 beneficiaries received assistance in 2024-25 with Rs 130 crore disbursed.

For 2025-26 (as on date), a total of 44,301 beneficiaries have been covered and Rs 234 crore disbursed. The government further stated that the amount includes bills amounting to Rs 70.08 crore pending in the treasury for payments.

The district-wise figures revealed by the government include Srinagar, which had 2,504 beneficiaries; Anantnag, 4,308; Budgam, 4,255; Baramulla, 3,855; Kupwara, 3,426; and Kathua, 2,449, among the districts with the highest number of beneficiaries during the current financial year.

Meanwhile, under the Ladli Beti Scheme, the union territory government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that 1,41,085 beneficiaries were sanctioned in 2023-24 with Rs 213.75 crore disbursed, while 1,76,126 beneficiaries were sanctioned in 2024-25 with Rs 150 crore disbursed.

For 2025-26 (as on date), 1,98,024 cumulative beneficiaries have been sanctioned under the scheme with Rs 300 crore disbursed.

This includes bills amounting to Rs 200 crore pending in the treasury for payments into the pool account maintained by J&K Bank for further disbursement to sanctioned beneficiaries.

--IANS

sq/dpb