44 personnel to get Tamil Nadu CM’s medal for excellence on Republic Day

Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) Ahead of Republic Day 2026 celebrations, M. K. Stalin on Sunday ordered the conferment of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Intelligence and the Chief Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Special Operations on 44 personnel for their outstanding service.

According to an official announcement, the honours will be bestowed on 43 police officers and personnel drawn from various wings of the State police, along with one Special Branch Assistant from the Intelligence Unit. The awards recognise exceptional contributions in intelligence gathering, operational planning, and execution of sensitive and high-risk missions that are critical to maintaining internal security and public safety.

The Chief Minister’s Medals have been instituted with the objective of acknowledging exemplary service rendered under challenging circumstances. Personnel engaged in intelligence and special operations often work behind the scenes, facing high levels of risk and pressure, with little public visibility. By instituting these awards, the State government aims to formally recognise their dedication and professional excellence, while also motivating officers and personnel handling complex and covert assignments.

Each awardee will receive a gold medal weighing 10 grams, symbolising distinction and honour, along with a cash prize of Rs 25,000. The medals will be formally presented by the Chief Minister at a special function to be organised later, as part of the Republic Day commemorations.

Officials noted that the selection of awardees was based on careful assessment of their performance, the impact of operations carried out, and the level of commitment demonstrated in safeguarding the State’s security interests. The recognition is also intended to boost morale within the police force and intelligence units, reinforcing the importance of professionalism, integrity, and vigilance.

The announcement has been welcomed within police and intelligence circles, with senior officials describing it as a timely gesture that highlights the State government’s appreciation for personnel working in demanding and often dangerous roles.

As Tamil Nadu marks Republic Day 2026, the conferment of these medals serves as a reminder of the crucial role played by intelligence and special operations teams in ensuring peace, stability, and the rule of law across the State.

