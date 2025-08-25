41,000 dysfunctional streetlights across Chennai, civic body begins large-scale replacement

Chennai, Aug 25 (IANS) Chennai is grappling with a major infrastructure crisis as a recent survey conducted by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has revealed that more than 41,000 streetlights across the city are not in working condition.

The findings provide a detailed picture of the extent of the problem, showing a zone-wise breakdown that highlights the severity in the city’s core areas.

The central region has emerged as the worst affected, accounting for nearly half of the failures, with as many as 19,816 streetlights lying defunct.

The northern region followed with 10,937 faulty lights, while the southern parts of the city recorded 9,935 units that have stopped functioning.

The widespread dysfunction has left several key stretches in darkness, raising serious concerns over public safety and urban management.

Prominent neighbourhoods and arterial roads, including Mount Road, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, T Nagar, Guindy, Shenoy Nagar, and Saidapet, are among the worst hit.

Residents have complained not only of pitch-dark roads but also of dangerously leaning lamp posts that, according to them, could collapse without warning.

Faced with a barrage of complaints over the lack of basic urban infrastructure, the civic body has initiated a large-scale replacement drive.

Officials said tenders have already been finalised for installing new LED fittings that will come with a two-year warranty. The initiative, they assured, aims to address both safety and energy efficiency.

The project has been planned in a phased manner, covering all three major regions of the city.

The North zone has been allotted Rs 9.3 crore for the replacement works, while the Central zone will see an outlay of Rs 9.4 crore.

Thousands of new streetlights are expected to be installed under this scheme, gradually replacing the outdated and defective ones. Civic authorities noted that the new LED installations would not only improve visibility and public safety but also reduce power consumption.

Residents, however, have urged that the replacement work be expedited, pointing out that dark stretches pose risks of accidents and petty crimes. With over 41,000 lights awaiting repair or replacement, the effectiveness of this initiative will be closely watched by the city’s residents.

--IANS

aal/vd