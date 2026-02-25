41 tiger deaths reported in Maharashtra in 2025; 8 killed in accidents

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Wednesday informed the Legislative Assembly that 41 tigers died in the state in 2025 due to various causes, including natural reasons, accidents, electrocution, and poaching.

In a written reply to a question raised in the Assembly, the minister said that of the total deaths, 28 were due to natural causes, eight occurred in accidents, four were caused by electrocution, and one tiger was killed by poachers.

The question sought details on tiger fatalities in the state and the measures being taken by the government to prevent deaths caused by accidents, electrocution, and poaching.

Responding to the query, Naik said several measures have been implemented to prevent wildlife deaths, particularly in railway accidents.

He said instructions have been issued to the Railways to construct underpasses and overpasses in forest areas along newly proposed railway lines.

Additionally, a speed limit of 40 kmph has been prescribed for trains passing through forest stretches to reduce the risk of wildlife collisions.

To curb poaching, the minister said regular patrolling is carried out by the Special Tiger Protection Force.

He added that informers have been appointed at the range level to gather intelligence on poaching activities, and wireless communication systems have been activated in sensitive areas to improve surveillance.

Check posts have also been established at key locations in vulnerable zones to conduct vehicle inspections and monitor suspicious movement.

A fortnightly monitoring programme is being implemented to track the movement of tigers and leopards at the range level.

The minister said temporary camps of nomadic groups near villages are also inspected and their movements monitored as part of preventive measures.

Camera traps have been installed at tiger corridors, waterholes, and other critical locations to monitor wildlife movement and detect suspicious activity.

Water bodies in forest areas are also regularly inspected to prevent poisoning incidents, he added.

Meanwhile, Opposition members in the Legislative Assembly demanded strict action against those involved in illegal prenatal sex determination and female foeticide, calling for the invocation of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Raising a calling attention motion, NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad highlighted concerns over the declining gender ratio and urged the government to treat illegal sex determination as organised crime.

He argued that such activities involve coordinated networks and should be dealt with under stringent legal provisions such as MCOCA.

In a written reply, Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar outlined measures taken by the government, including stricter registration and inspection of sonography centres, toll-free helplines, complaint portals, rewards for informants, sting operations, awareness campaigns, and prosecution of offenders.

While several Opposition MLAs, including Babasaheb Deshmukh of the Peasants and Workers Party and Congress MLA Jyoti Gaikwad, supported the demand for stricter legal action, Abitkar said that the Maharashtra Regulation of Use of Prenatal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1988, contains adequate provisions to address such offences.

He added that the government would continue efforts to strengthen enforcement but did not commit to invoking MCOCA in such cases.

--IANS

