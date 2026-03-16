40 pc of Mumbai restaurants shut amid gas shortage: Uddhav Thackeray ​

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Maharashtra government and the Centre over the escalating LPG crisis. ​

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He said nearly 40 per cent of restaurants in Mumbai have been forced to shut down due to a severe shortage of gas cylinders.​

Speaking to the media, he questioned the administration’s transparency and asked why citizens were being forced to stand in queues if there was “no shortage,” as claimed by the government.​

He alleged a major disconnect between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the common public.

Thackeray said the public was suffering and their grievances were not reaching the “People’s Chief Minister,” adding that there was a breakdown in the system.​

He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked when the Centre would address the impact of global conflicts and rising inflation on Indian households.​

Responding to the allegations, Fadnavis dismissed the claims and accused the opposition of spreading panic. He said there was no gas shortage in the state and alleged that the Congress and the Thackeray faction were spreading rumours to create fear.​

He said refineries were operating at full capacity, production had been increased, and people did not need to stand in queues.​

Thackeray’s remarks come amid a shortage linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted international fuel supplies. To manage the situation, the Central Government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act, prioritising domestic LPG supply over commercial use.​

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently told Parliament that domestic supply remained secure, but temporary restrictions had been placed on commercial gas to prevent hoarding.​

Joining the criticism, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule urged the Centre to convene an all‑party meeting to discuss the crisis. ​

She said the gas shortage had crippled the hospitality industry and strained household budgets, and demanded a clear roadmap from the government to resolve the bottleneck.​

--IANS

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