40-member Brazilian Navy delegation discusses maritime training cooperation with India

New Delhi: A 40-member Brazilian Naval War College team discussed bilateral maritime training cooperation with Indian Navy officials during a visit to New Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The visit was part of the Indian Navy’s outreach with key maritime nations.

The delegation from Escola de Guerra Naval (Naval War College) - EGN, Rio de Janeiro, was provided an overview of India's Strategic Imperatives by a combined team from Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, and the Indian Navy, said the official in a statement.

“The delegation head RAdm Gustavo Leite Cypriano Neves, Commanadant, EGN, called on RAdm Sachin Sequeira, ACOP (HRD). The discussions focussed on further enhancing the bilateral training cooperation in Maritime Domain,” said a Navy Spokesperson on X.

The Brazilian delegation, hosted at Naval Headquarters from November 17-19, also visited the National War Memorial, Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region and National Defence College, said the official.

The visit underscores the strong cooperation between Indian and Brazilian Armed Forces, he said.

The visit came close on the heels of Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi’s visit to the US.

During his official US visit, the Navy chief went to the National Defence University (NDU) at Washington's Fort Lesley J McNair, holding discussions with NDU President Vice Admiral Peter A Garvin on further strengthening defence ties between India and the US.

Admiral Tripathi also met Indian officers deputed for education at the Eisenhower School, National War College (NWC) and College of Information and Cyberspace CICA.

"During his official visit to the US, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, visited the National Defence University (NDU) at Fort Lesley J McNair and interacted with President NDU, VAdm Peter A Garvin. Discussions focussed on professional military education, strengthening linkages with institutes of higher learning between the two defence forces, training exchange of international fellows and military professors, and issues of shared maritime interests to further strengthen India–US defence ties," the Indian Navy said on X on Thursday.

"During the visit, CNS also interacted with the Indian officers deputed for education at the Eisenhower School, National War College (NWC), and College of Information and Cyberspace CICA," the statement added.

--IANS