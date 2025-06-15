'4 hours, 98 ambulances & 100 plus firefighters': How Ahmedabad swung into rescue efforts post plane crash

Ahmedabad, June 15 (IANS) Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani stated that the majority of rescue and relief operations were completed within just four hours, owing to rapid administrative coordination and prompt action, after the plane crash.

Speaking to the media, Pani recalled that he immediately left for the crash site upon receiving the first alert. “Soon after I was informed of the incident, I received a call from the Chief Minister’s Office, followed by a directive from the Chief Minister himself, instructing immediate response,” he said.

He emphasised that while en route to the site, he coordinated with all deputy municipal commissioners, district administration officials, fire, police, and health departments to activate a multi-agency response. “Within minutes, the airport’s fire team reached the crash site, and soon after, over 100 firefighters were deployed to begin firefighting operations,” Pani said.

He added that teams from the police, AMC, district administration, health services, NDRF, and SDRF were quickly mobilized and worked in close coordination. To facilitate rapid medical aid, a green corridor was created in coordination with the city’s Police Commissioner, ensuring that injured passengers could be transported swiftly to Civil Hospital.

In total, 98 ambulances from both government and private agencies were dispatched to the site. Firefighters rescued over 30 people trapped in buildings adjacent to the crash site. Commissioner Pani also detailed the deployment of over 45 heavy rescue machines, including earth movers, bulldozers, JCBs, and Hitachis.

“Aircraft debris, including the wings obstructing roads, were cleared quickly, and damaged compound walls were removed to allow rescue vehicles access,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of real-time coordination in disaster management, he said.

“Senior officials from the CMO, Police Commissioner’s office, District Collectorate, and other key government departments were present on-site, enabling seamless inter-agency collaboration.”

To support the families of victims, the administration set up a single-window system at Civil Hospital.

“This has ensured that grieving families can access essential documents, including death certificates, without unnecessary delays or distress,” said the Commissioner.

--IANS

janvi/pgh