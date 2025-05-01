4 died, 3 injured as car collides with divider in Madhya P's Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Four people died and three sustained injuries after a car in which they were travelling in collided with a road divider in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district in the early hours of Thursday, a police official said.

The accident occurred on AB road near Bhadaura village under the jurisdiction of Myana Police station in the district at around 2:30 am. All the passengers were the residents of Rajora village in Shivpuri district and they came to Mawan village in Guna district as part of a wedding procession. After attending the function, they were returning to their village and on their way, they met with an accident, the police added.

Myana Police station in charge Gopal Choubey told ANI, "Some people came to Mawan village in the district as part of a wedding procession and while on their way back, their car collided into a divider at around 2:30 AM. There were seven people in the car out of which four died and three were injured. All of them were residents of Rajora village, Shivpuri district."

According to the police, those who died were identified as Govind Raghuvanshi (28), Sonu Raghuvanshi (35), Veeru (24) and Hitesh (24). On the other hand, the injured people have been identified as Sandeep (27), Sumit (24) and Ravi (22). (ANI)

