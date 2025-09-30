3.99 lakh people eligible to cast votes in Jubilee Hills bypoll

Hyderabad, Sep 30 (IANS) Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, where bye-elections are likely to be held soon, has 3,99,000 voters as per the final electoral roll published on Tuesday.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sudharshan Reddy said that as per the rolls, revised with reference to July 1, 2025, the constituency has 2,07,382 male voters, 1,91,593 women voters and 25 third-gender voters.

The constituency has a gender ratio of 924 women per 1,000 men.

The electorate also includes 6,106 voters in the 18–19 age group, 2,613 senior citizens above 80 years, and 1,891 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

Among the PwD voters, 519 are visually impaired, 667 have locomotive disabilities, 311 are speech or hearing impaired and 722 fall under other categories. There are 95 overseas voters.

The draft rolls released on September 2 had a total of 3,92,669 voters. With the inclusion of 6,976 new names and deletion of 663, the tally reached 3,98,982. Along with service voters, the total electorate now stands at 3,99,000.

Polling for the bye-election will be held across 407 polling stations in 139 locations within the constituency. The average number of voters per polling station is 980 and the polling stations are located in 139 buildings.

The CEO has said that voters can verify their names in the final electoral rolls and submit their claims and objections, if any, till the last day of receipt of nominations.

The Election Commission last month took up rationalisation of polling stations while integrated draft electoral rolls were published on September 2. The claims and objections were received till September 17 for publishing final rolls.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, the constituency had 3,85,287 voters, thus, there has been an increase of 3.49 per cent votes.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday appointed Central Observers to oversee the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar and bypolls in eight states including Telangana.

The vacancy in Jubilee Hills is caused by the death of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in June.

In the 2023 elections, he had scored a hat-trick by defeating former Indian cricket captain and Congress candidate Mohammed Azharuddin by 16,337 votes.

In a multi-cornered contest, Gopinath had secured 80,549 votes while Azharuddin had polled 64,212 votes.

BJP’s L. Deepak Reddy was at third position with 25,866 votes. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) headed by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had also fielded its candidate but he finished a poor fourth with just 7,848 votes.

The BRS has announced Gopinath’s wife Maganti Sunitha as its candidate. The Congress and BJP have not yet announced their candidates.

