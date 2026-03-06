38 Jamia Millia Islamia academy students ace Civil Services Exam 2025

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) As many as 38 candidates from the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have achieved notable success in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2025, said an official on Friday.

Four candidates have secured positions within the top 50 ranks, securing ranks 7, 14, 24, and 29, said Saima Saeed, Chief Public Relations Officer, JMI, in a statement.

More than 38 candidates from the academy have successfully qualified in the examination, securing positions in various All India and Central Services, Saeed said.

“These include 15 women candidates, highlighting the important role played by JMI in promoting equity and inclusivity,” said Saeed.

Samina Bano, in charge of RCA, credited the success to the students’ hard work along with the encouragement of the JMI administration.

She emphasised the contribution of the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar for their continuous guidance and unconditional support to RCA at every step.

Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, Mazhar Asif and Registrar, Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi congratulated the successful candidates and appreciated the dedicated efforts of the faculty and administrative staff in training them, said the statement.

They appreciated the leadership of Samina Bano, under whose tenure the academy has implemented several key academic and mentorship initiatives, the statement said.

Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif said, "On behalf of the entire JMI fraternity, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our brilliant candidates who have done us proud. The extraordinary success of our RCA-trained students showcases JMI's culture of hard work, perseverance, and determination — key ingredients for success in one of the country's toughest examinations.”

The VC reiterated that JMI is committed to serving the nation by contributing to India's administrative machinery and nurturing future leaders for the civil services examinations.

University Registrar Rizvi said, "It is a proud moment for the university given that an unprecedented number of students, especially women, have qualified for the coveted examination.”

“My best wishes and congratulations to all the successful candidates who have turned their dreams into a reality and are a source of inspiration to the future aspirants who are training at JMI's RCA. Further, I thank all the teaching and non-teaching staff of JMI who have contributed immensely towards securing this grand success," he said.

