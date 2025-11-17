3,000 cops deployed in Coimbatore for PM Modi‘s Nov 19 visit

Chennai, Nov 17 (IANS) A massive security arrangement involving 3,000 police personnel has been put in place in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on November 19 for the inauguration of the South India Natural Farming Summit at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex.

The city police have intensified inspections, and elaborate preparations are underway to ensure a seamless and secure visit by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi will inaugurate the three-day summit organised by various farmers’ associations across Tamil Nadu, aimed at promoting natural and organic agriculture.

The event is expected to attract thousands of participants, including leading farmers, innovators, policymakers and agricultural scientists.

A major component of the summit will be the Prime Minister’s interaction with 50 scientists specialising in organic and natural farming.

The summit will also host a large-scale exhibition featuring 300 stalls displaying natural farming innovations, sustainable agriculture products and emerging technologies.

Live demonstrations, panel discussions and interactive sessions will highlight youth involvement and the growing role of women in natural farming practices.

According to officials, the Prime Minister is scheduled to land at Coimbatore airport around 1.25 p.m. on Wednesday on an Indian Air Force aircraft. After addressing the gathering and taking part in the inauguration ceremony, he is expected to depart for Delhi at around 3.25 p.m.

In the run-up to the visit, senior police officers conducted detailed inspections of the Codissia Trade Fair Complex, reviewing access points, security infrastructure and crowd management plans. Nearly 3,000 personnel, including law and order units, intelligence teams, special commando groups, bomb detection and disposal squads, will be deployed across the venue and along the Prime Minister’s travel route.

The city is also likely to see traffic diversions, heightened surveillance and multi-tier security checks on the day of the event.

Police officials said they are coordinating with central agencies to ensure tight security and smooth conduct of the summit.

With Coimbatore hosting a major national event and the Prime Minister’s presence drawing widespread attention, authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the South India Natural Farming Summit unfolds without hindrance.

