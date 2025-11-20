300 engineers to discuss tribal school infra issues at workshop tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) To strengthen and standardise quality school infrastructure in tribal areas, the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) is organising a two-day workshop of 300 engineers from various PSUs, CPWD, state governments, and construction agencies from Friday, an official said on Thursday.

Tribal Affairs Secretary Ranjana Chopra will on Friday inaugurate the two-day workshop on “Building Quality Infrastructure for Tribal Education” at Akashvani Bhawan, the official said in a statement.

This workshop has been designed as capacity capacity-building exercise for focusing on faster progress of construction, especially focusing on best quality practices. This initiative is part of the Government’s continued efforts to ensure the development of quality school infrastructure in remote tribal areas, it said.

National Education Society for Tribal Students, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, is implementing this key initiative for the development of school infrastructure in tribal areas.

The Government has set a target of establishing 728 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across the country, of which 499 are currently functional, and construction of the remaining schools is ongoing, said the statement.

To further promote sports and athletic excellence among tribal students, the Ministry is also setting up 15 Centres of Excellence for Sports (CoE for Sports) within these EMRSs.

Experts from IITs, NITs, CBRI, and other prestigious organisations have been invited to provide training to field engineers on project planning, project execution, and best construction practices, said the statement.

The workshop will give intense training on ensuring the timely completion of EMRS construction projects with strict adherence to prescribed quality standards.

The EMRS is a flagship scheme of the Government of India, taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming tribal education.

The initiative aims to provide quality, holistic, and fully residential education to tribal students, bridge educational gaps, enhance life and vocational skills, and instil cultural pride, said the statement.

