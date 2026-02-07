30 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur amid President Murmu’s Bastar visit

Raipur/Bijapur, Feb 7 (IANS) In a major boost to Chhattisgarh's ongoing anti-Naxal operations, 30 Maoist cadres from the South Sub-Zone surrendered before security forces in Bijapur on Saturday, coinciding with President Draupadi Murmu’s visit to Bastar.

The event marks a significant milestone in the state's rehabilitation and surrender policy, symbolising a shift from violence to peace and mainstream integration.

The surrendered cadres, comprising 20 women and 10 men, laid down their armed struggle and anti-people ideology, pledging allegiance to the Indian Constitution and a life of dignity within a democratic society. A total reward of Rs 85 lakh had been declared on them based on their positions and roles, underscoring the high value placed on their neutralisation through peaceful means.

During the surrender ceremony, the cadres voluntarily handed over explosives, including one bundle of Cordex wire and 50 gelatin sticks. The process took place in the presence of senior officials, including Deputy Inspector General of Police, CRPF Ops Bijapur Sector, BS Negi; Superintendent of Police Bijapur, Dr Jitendra Kumar Yadav; and other additional superintendents and deputy superintendents from operations and district forces.

Each surrendered cadre received immediate financial assistance of Rs 50,000 as an incentive, with necessary legal procedures underway for full rehabilitation and reintegration into society. This development aligns with the “Puna Margam: Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation” campaign — a flagship initiative of the Chhattisgarh government emphasising peace, dialogue, and development.

Authorities described it as a platform not just for surrender but for building trust and a secure future. Bijapur Superintendent of Police Dr Jitendra Kumar Yadav appealed to the remaining Maoists. "Abandon misleading and violent ideologies and return fearlessly to the mainstream. The 'Puna Margam' policy provides every facility for a secure, respectable, and self-reliant future."

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P Pattilingam, hailed the surrender as evidence that the Maoist organisation is rapidly declining. He attributed success to security camps in remote areas, improved connectivity, anti-Naxal operations, and effective delivery of government schemes.

"The path of violence leads to destruction, while 'Puna Margam' offers peace and a positive future," he said, urging others to lay down arms.

In Bijapur district alone since January 1, 2024, 918 Maoist cadres have returned to the mainstream, 1,163 arrested, and 232 killed in encounters.

These figures reflect the combined impact of security forces' relentless operations — involving DRG, District Force, Chhattisgarh Armed Force, STF, CoBRA battalions, and various CRPF units — alongside coordinated efforts from local administration, social organisations, and citizens.

