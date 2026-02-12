30 Kashmiris among 33 nursing students suspended at Mewar varsity after protest

Jaipur, Feb 12 (IANS) The Mewar University in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district has suspended 33 final-year BSc. Nursing students, including 30 from Kashmir, triggering protests on the campus, police officials said on Thursday.

The students allege that their nursing course is not recognised by the Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNC) and the Indian Nursing Council (INC), putting their degrees and future careers at risk.

The suspended students have been on strike since Wednesday, demanding immediate clarification on accreditation or transfer to a recognised institution.

They accuse the university management of "playing with their future" by enrolling them in a course without valid recognition.

According to the police, protests began on Wednesday and continued on Thursday.

He said that the students are protesting peacefully and police personnel are deployed to maintain law and order.

No formal complaint has been lodged by either side so far.

Six General Nursing and Midwifery students from the Mewar University were also suspended amid the agitation.

Gangrar police Station House Officer (SHO), Shyama Ram, confirmed to IANS that all India students, including Kashmiri students, are protesting at the site.

"Protest is peaceful and hence no case has been registered so far. The students are protesting over unrecognised degree since Wednesday," the SHO added.

A final-year BSc Nursing student, Abrar, said the protesting students belong to the 2022 academic batch and their exams are scheduled for March this year.

He claimed the degree course is still not recognised, which could render their degrees invalid and prevent them from registering with hospitals or applying for jobs.

The students also alleged that in 2024, the university had given a written assurance in court that if recognition was not granted by December 4, 2024, they would be transferred to another recognised university on the same scholarship.

However, they claim no action has been taken even in 2026.

With the final semester underway, students say they cannot afford further delays.

They accused the management of repeatedly seeking more time without providing clear information on accreditation.

The suspensions, they claim, are an attempt to silence their protest.

More than 50 students are reportedly affected by the accreditation issue.

Without approval from RNC and INC, graduates may not be eligible for professional registration, severely impacting their career prospects.

Attempts to contact the university management were unsuccessful.

The controversy has once again raised questions over academic accreditation and student safeguards at private universities in Rajasthan, students said.

--IANS

arc/khz