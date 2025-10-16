30 cultural events planned in Delhi in next 80 days: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Sharing a blueprint to make Delhi the “Creative Capital of India”, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday that over the next 80 days, more than 30 Indian and international cultural events will be organised here.

She said that to make Delhi an ‘Event-Friendly City’, the rentals of major stadiums and auditoriums have been effectively reduced, and these venues are being upgraded to international standards as the government is serious about promoting the “Concert Economy”.

The Chief Minister said that to facilitate the organisation of such events smoothly, a single-window system has been introduced for event permissions, logistics, and security processes, to further promote Delhi’s live entertainment industry.

The Chief Minister also stated that the Delhi Government is committed to promoting cultural diversity and the spirit of national unity with the guiding motto of “Virasat Bhi – Vikas Bhi” (Heritage as well as Development).

At a press conference held at the Delhi Secretariat, the Chief Minister, accompanied by Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture Kapil Mishra, said that over the next 80 days, a wave of music and culture will sweep across the national capital as renowned artists from India and abroad perform in Delhi.

These include Travis Scott, Krishna Das, Zakir Khan, Papon, AP Dhillon, Armaan Malik, Jonita Gandhi, Radhika Das, and many other stars.

She said that this initiative is being undertaken jointly by the Delhi Government, the Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA), and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) to ensure that these events maintain high standards, run smoothly without any administrative or logistical difficulties, and provide complete enjoyment to the audience.

The Chief Minister stated that the “Concert Economy” is an important economic sector for states, which deserves serious attention.

She expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for their continued cooperation, which has enabled the Delhi Government to take significant steps in this direction.

The Chief Minister said there was a time when organisers hesitated to hold large concerts and events in Delhi due to a lack of facilities and institutional support.

“Understanding this challenge, the government has taken an important decision to reduce the tariff rates of all major stadiums under the Central and Delhi Governments —such as Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium, National Stadium, Thyagaraj Stadium, and Chhatrasal Stadium — and upgrade their facilities to international standards,” she said.

