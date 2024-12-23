3 Khalistani Terrorists Encountered in Joint UP-Punjab Police Operation; Weapons Seized

Chandigarh (Punjab): The Uttar Pradesh Police and Punjab Police successfully carried out a joint operation, leading to an encounter with three members of a Pakistan-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module. The suspects fired at the police party during the operation, which took place in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit district.

The three 'terrorists', believed to have been responsible for the grenade attack on a police station in Gurdaspur, were identified as Gurvinder Singh, Virendra Singh alias Ravi, and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, confirmed the 'breakthrough' in a post on X, stating, "In a major breakthrough against a #Pak-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force(KZF) terror module, a joint operation of UP Police and Punjab Police has led to an encounter with three module members who fired at the police party." Yadav further explained that the terror module is involved in grenade attacks at police establishments in the border areas of Punjab.

The encounter occurred within the jurisdiction of Puranpur Police Station, Pilibhit, and involved joint police teams from Pilibhit and Punjab. The three suspects were reportedly involved in a grenade attack on a police post in Gurdaspur. Following the encounter, the injured individuals were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Puranpur for urgent medical treatment.

Investigations into the terror module are ongoing, with authorities working to uncover more details about the group's operations.

Further, as per the Punjab DGP, during the operation, the police recovered two AK rifles and two Glock pistols, believed to have been used in the attacks.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, two gangsters were arrested, and four magazines and 14 cartridges were recovered as Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence team busted a major gangster module in Pathankot.The Punjab DGP confirmed the arrests on Saturday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sunil Kumar alias Ashu, a resident of Rauwal in Batala, and Dilpreet Singh alias Dil, a resident of Raimal in Batala.

Accused Sunil alias Ashu has a criminal history, including a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He was released on bail from Gurdaspur Jail on February 27, 2024, according to a release.

Yadav said that preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had received the consignment of weapons from the Ajnala area of Amritsar following instructions from their handlers and were directed to deliver it to an unknown party. Further investigations are underway to uncover the source of the weapons and identify more suspects involved in the network.

Sharing details of the operation, AIG CI Pathankot, Sukhminder Singh Mann, said that secret information was received indicating that accused Sunil Kumar and Dilpreet Singh were in contact with unknown gangsters and had recently received a consignment of arms and ammunition. Based on this information, the CI Pathankot team laid a trap and arrested both accused individuals after recovering the arms and ammunition from their possession.

He further stated that efforts are underway to track previous consignments retrieved and delivered by the accused.

In this regard, an FIR (No. 71 dated 21.12.2024) has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar. The arrested accused will be produced in court to obtain police remand, the statement added. (ANI)