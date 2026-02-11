27 lakh bighas encroached, evictions to continue: Assam CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 11 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state government will continue its eviction drive against encroachment on government and forest land, stating that nearly 26–27 lakh bighas of land across the state is currently under illegal occupation.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said an eviction drive was carried out in Karimganj district on February 10 as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to reclaim encroached land.

However, he clarified that the total area requiring eviction would reduce substantially once land rights are regularised in favour of eligible indigenous and tribal communities.

“At present, around 26 to 27 lakh bighas of land is under encroachment. But when forest pattas are issued to indigenous people, their land will be regularised. This will bring down the eviction exercise to nearly 20 lakh bighas, as tribal people will get pattas,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the government is following a differentiated approach, distinguishing between alleged illegal encroachers and indigenous or tribal residents who are entitled to land rights under existing provisions, particularly in forest areas.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on February 10 allowed the Assam government to constitute a committee to identify unauthorised occupants in the Doyang Reserved Forest and adjoining villages in Golaghat district, while laying down safeguards to ensure due process before any eviction.

Observing that forests are among the country’s most vital natural resources, the apex court said encroachment on forest land has emerged as one of the gravest challenges to environmental governance.

The court directed that the proposed committee must issue notices to alleged unauthorised occupants and provide them an opportunity to explain their occupation before any coercive action is taken.

The Bench clarified that eviction proceedings can be initiated only after encroachment is established.

If the land is found to fall within revenue limits and outside the notified forest area, the revenue department will decide the future course of action.

However, if unauthorised occupation is confirmed within a reserve forest, a speaking order must be passed and served, granting the occupant 15 days to vacate.

The eviction drives form part of the Assam government’s broader policy to reclaim what it describes as illegally occupied land, while simultaneously moving to grant land pattas to eligible indigenous and tribal families.

—IANS

tdr/rad