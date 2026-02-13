258 tribal villages in Gujarat receive over Rs 5 crore under water maintenance incentive scheme

Gandhinagar, Feb 13 (IANS) The Gujarat government has awarded Rs 5.16 crore to 258 Gram Panchayats across 11 tribal districts under the ‘Repair and Maintenance Incentive and Award Scheme’, aimed at improving water supply management in rural areas, Water Supply Minister Ishwarsinh Patel announced on Friday.

Under the scheme, Gram Panchayats that scored over 70 per cent on performance criteria, including water quality, complaint resolution, revenue collection, distribution efficiency, and operator management, received an incentive of Rs 2 lakh each.

The awards cover the period from April 2025 to January 2026.

“The scheme is part of the state’s effort to extend the Jal Jeevan Mission, initiated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to ensure tap water reaches every household. Particular emphasis has been placed on tribal villages to maximise their benefit from the mission,” Minister Patel said.

According to the minister, the highest number of villages recognised under the scheme is in Sabarkantha district with 57, followed by Tapi (52), Bharuch (27), Surat (25), Navsari (24), Valsad (20), Banaskantha (17), Dang (16), Aravalli (15), Dahod (3), and Panchmahal (2).

Minister Patel explained that rural internal water supply schemes are implemented by water committees on behalf of Gram Panchayats, and proper management and maintenance are essential to ensure sustainable supply.

“To address complaints and improve accountability, it is important to instil a sense of ownership within the Panchayats for the maintenance and operation of these schemes,” he said.

The scheme is operational across 53 Talukas in 14 tribal districts, with beneficiaries selected based on standardised criteria evaluated by district-level committees.

Applications are submitted by the Gram Panchayats and assessed for approval by district committees under the District Development Officer.

The state-level committee then sanctions the incentive amounts, which are disbursed by the district Panchayats.

Minister Patel noted that the initiative has established a systematic approach to water supply management and revenue collection at the village level, which is expected to provide long-term benefits for both Panchayats and residents.

