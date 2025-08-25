255 laptops stolen from container truck in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada, Aug 25 (IANS) As many as 255 laptops were stolen from a container truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district, said officials on Monday.

The heist is suspected to have occurred on Saturday, but came to light on Sunday when the transport company lodged a complaint with the police.

The container, which was on its way from Mumbai to Chennai, was found abandoned at a dhaba near Medarametla village in Korisapadu mandal of Bapatla district.

The mobile phones of both the driver and cleaner were switched off. They are suspected of having escaped after stealing the laptops. Police have formed special teams to trace them.

According to police, the container truck belonging to SFCPL Transport with 255 laptops and 150 printers of HP was heading to Chennai from Mumbai. Four more container trucks of the company were also travelling on the same route. The company had installed a door lock alarm in all the containers.

The company officials received an alarm on Saturday. The container’s door was unlocked when it was near Chinnakothapalli in Addanki mandal. As the mobile phones of the driver and cleaner were switched off, the company staff alerted their representatives in Vijayawada. They found the container of the Haryana registration number plate parked at a dhaba near Medarametla village. On inspection, they found 255 laptops, one monitor and one toner missing. The printers were left untouched.

The company representatives lodged a complaint with the Medarametla police. Chirala Deputy Superintendent of Police said they registered a case and took up an investigation.

According to the police, the value of stolen laptops is estimated to be Rs 95 lakh. If all taxes are taken into account, the actual value of the laptops may be to the tune of Rs 1.80 crore.

Police teams were scanning CCTV footage from toll gates in the Bapatla district to gather clues. The teams were also working on the information given by the company about the driver and cleaner to trace them.

