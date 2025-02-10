250 MoUs Signed for Defence Industrial Units in UP, TN: Rajnath Singh

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that 250 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) have been signed for setting up industrial units in the Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

"We have also established two Defence Industrial Corridors in the States of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. So far, more than 250 MoUs have been signed for the establishment of industrial units in the two corridors," Singh said while addressing the CEO's roundtable conference at Aero India 2025 here.

Addressing the foreign defence manufacturers, the Defence Minister said that government has allowed 75 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) for companies seeking defence license via Automatic Route while 100 per cent FDI would be allowed under government approval route.

"We have allowed FDI upto 75 per cent through the Automatic Route for companies seeking a new defence license and upto 100 per cent is also allowed under the government approval route. In this regard, a total of 46 Joint Ventures and Companies have been given foreign investment approval in the defence sector to date," Singh said.

As the nature of warfare is changing rapidly, "We need to adopt and improve solutions constantly," Singh said, adding that use of drones in recent conflicts indicate that future would depend on the integrated efforts of manned, unmanned and autonomous warfare systems.

"For example, the earlier reliance on pure hardware-based systems is increasingly getting replaced by software-based systems. Today, the nature of communication and data-sharing in military operations is getting much more complex. Our reliance on space-based navigation systems, space-based communication and surveillance implies that space-based assets would have to be integrated into our operational plans. The use of drones in recent conflicts indicates that the future will depend on the integrated efforts of manned, unmanned and autonomous warfare systems. Hence, our efforts on defence manufacturing have to focus on creating counter-measures for these emerging areas," he added.

"We have taken numerous initiatives over the last few years, under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen domestic defence manufacturing," Singh added.

"In these challenging times, a period where the global security situation is fragile, where the rules-based order is being challenged and where technologies are creating new opportunities and vulnerabilities, this Round Table provides an opportunity to deliberate on these processes and technologies," he said.

Singh added that the brainstorming session like this, would have significant impact on how various initiatives are taken in future for national security, at the same time, showcasing the opportunities that India provides to be the hub for creating new technologies.

To further enhance ease of doing business, he said that the Defence Exim portal has made the export authorization process seamless. As a testimony to the emergence of India as a Defence export nucleus, India has seen 31 times growth in the export of Defence products in the last 10 years as compared to the Financial Year 2013-14.

Earlier in the day, Singh inaugurated the Aero India 2025, Asia's top aerospace exhibition in Bengaluru stating that it was akin to the MahaKumbh mela as it showcases the strength and resilience of Indian soil in a world of uncertainties.

Addressing the event, the Defence Minister termed Aero India as a "Mahakumbh" of courage and armaments. The 15th edition of Asia's top aerospace exhibition, Aero India 2025 commenced this morning at Yelahanka Air Force Station here.

"The Mahakumbh is underway in India. In the form of Aero India, another Mahakumbh is being unfolded in India. On one side Prayagraj's Mahakumbh is a Kumbh of self-respect while on another side Aero India is a Kumbh of research. Prayagraj's Kumbh focuses on internal strengthening, this Aero India's Kumbh is focused on external strengthening. Prayagraj is showcasing India's cultural heritage whereas Aero India is showcasing India's power. On one side, a Mahakumbh (in Prayaraj) of tradition and spiritualism is being held on the other a Mahakumbh of courage and armaments," Singh said.

Highlighting the importance of Aero India and emphasizing the need to become militarily stronger, the Defence Minister stated that peace can never be achieved in a "weak state" of security, adding that the country would be able to work for a better world order only by becoming stronger. (ANI)