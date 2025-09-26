25 winners of National Flag Quiz to begin Siachen visit on Sep 28

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Looking forward to lessons in leadership, resilience, and nation-building, 25 youths will begin their journey to Siachen on Sunday to spend 72 hours with the Army at the world’s highest battlefield, an official said.

The visit, spearheaded by the Department of Youth Affairs, aims to expose the winners of the National Flag Quiz to deepen the youth’s understanding of the border regions, foster respect for the Armed Forces and instil pride, responsibility, and patriotic spirit, the official said in a statement.

Each youth participant will carry a handwritten letter addressed to the Army, expressing their vision for Viksit Bharat and acknowledging the crucial role of the Armed Forces in building a strong, secure, and developed India, it said.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the Department of Youth Affairs hosted the National Flag Quiz on the MY Bharat platform from August 1-15, 2025, drawing participation from more than 1.1 lakh youth.

The winners of this quiz will now be taken to the Siachen Base Camp from September 28-30, 2025, where they will interact with the Indian Armed Forces.

During their stay at Army establishments, the youths will be briefed directly by the Indian Army on the operational, geographical, and ecological challenges of serving in Siachen. They will visit training areas, pay homage at the war memorial, and interact with soldiers who safeguard India’s borders under the harshest conditions, said the official statement.

The experience will be further enriched with exposure to the cultural heritage of Leh and an introduction to local entrepreneurship and business activities, it said.

The Department of Youth Affairs said that the initiative goes far beyond a simple educational trip.

By bridging the journey from quiz to Siachen, MY Bharat is nurturing a generation of young citizens committed to national service and ready to lead India into a brighter future, said an official.

