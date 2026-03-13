24 youths from Manipur's diverse communities complete National Integration Tour

Imphal, March 13 (IANS) In an exceptional display of ethnic harmony, 24 young people from four different communities of Manipur -- Meitei, Kuki, Naga and Meitei Pangal (Muslim) -- have completed a 10-day National Integration Tour covering Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and West Bengal, officials said on Friday.

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Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, along with First Lady Jyoti Bhalla, on Friday visited the Assam Rifles 9th Sector headquarters at New Keithelmanbi Garrison and flagged in the 24-member youth team from Manipur that had participated in the National Integration Tour across the country.

A senior official said the team visited Thiruvananthapuram, Kanniyakumari, Mumbai and Kolkata during the 10-day tour. During their visit, the participants also had the opportunity to call on Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

According to the official, the initiative aimed to foster the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and provide the participants an opportunity to experience the nation’s cultural diversity, heritage and technological progress.

Brigadier Pratyush Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of the 9th Sector Assam Rifles, apprised the Governor about the National Integration Tour.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said the tour had given the youth an opportunity to witness the country’s cultural diversity and understand how people from different communities live and work together across India.

He noted that such exposure helps broaden perspectives, strengthen the spirit of national unity, and encourage young participants to share their experiences with their peers and communities.

The Governor expressed confidence that the lessons and memories from the tour would inspire the participants to contribute positively to society and work towards the vision of a developed India by 2047.

He also appealed to the participants to carry forward the message of national unity and harmony across the state.

The participants shared their experiences and expressed gratitude to the Assam Rifles for organising the exposure visit. The Governor also interacted with the participants of the National Integration Tour.

Meanwhile, on March 3, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, while flagging off the National Integration Tour, expressed happiness that the participants represented an integrated Manipur, as they belonged to various communities residing in the state.

The Chief Minister had said that during the ethnic conflict in the state, more than 47,000 people from both the Meitei and Kuki communities were relocated to safer zones by the Assam Rifles to ensure their security and well-being.

He commended the prompt and dedicated efforts of the Assam Rifles in carrying out the relocation process during the hostilities.

The Chief Minister further said that despite differences, elders should not jeopardise the future of children.

“We should forgive and forget the past and jointly move towards bringing peace and development in the state,” he observed.

--IANS

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