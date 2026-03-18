₹23.28 cr in cash, goods seized in two days as ECI tightens surveillance in poll-bound TN

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has seized unaccounted cash and goods worth ₹23.28 crore across Tamil Nadu within just two days, as intensified surveillance measures come into force ahead of the Assembly elections.

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According to a statement issued by Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, strict monitoring is underway in all 234 Assembly constituencies to curb violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

The large-scale seizures highlight the Commission’s aggressive crackdown on illegal inducements aimed at influencing voters.

To ensure stringent enforcement, the ECI has deployed nine flying squads and nine static surveillance teams in each constituency.

In total, 2,160 flying squads and an equal number of field surveillance teams have been mobilised across the State, forming a comprehensive monitoring network.

In addition to these teams, 25 inter-departmental units comprising officials from the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate, Customs, and other agencies are actively participating in inspections and raids.

These coordinated efforts are aimed at detecting unaccounted cash flows, illegal distribution of goods, and other election-related malpractices.

The Chief Electoral Officer reiterated that candidates are permitted to spend a maximum of ₹40 lakh per constituency. All election-related expenditures are being closely tracked and meticulously recorded by the Commission to ensure compliance with prescribed limits.

Highlighting enforcement action taken so far, Patnaik said that 1.68 lakh illegal posters and advertisements have been removed across Tamil Nadu for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Authorities have also registered 61 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with various violations, and criminal proceedings have been initiated in multiple cases.

The ECI’s heightened vigilance comes amid concerns over the use of money power and inducements during elections, particularly in a politically sensitive state like Tamil Nadu.

Officials emphasised that strict action will continue against any individual or group found attempting to influence voters through unlawful means.

With the election date announced and political campaigns gaining momentum, the Commission has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring free, fair, and transparent polls through sustained monitoring and swift enforcement measures.

--IANS

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