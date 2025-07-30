214 child beggars rescued, 106 reunited with families in Punjab: Minister

Chandigarh, July 30 (IANS) The Punjab government’s Project JEEVANJYOT 2.0 is making strides in transforming the lives of child beggars -- shifting them from a life of vulnerability on the streets to a future of education, safety, and self-reliance, said Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur on Wednesday.

Providing details, the Minister said 245 special rescue raids have been conducted so far, leading to the rescue of 214 child beggars, out of which 106 children have been successfully reunited with their families. These outcomes reflect the government’s firm commitment to eradicating child begging.

Minister Kaur said in the latest round of action, 16 special raids were carried out across 16 districts, during which only two children were found begging -- one each from Barnala and Sangrur districts. After due verification of documents, both children were safely restored to their families. This, she said, indicates that the mission is moving steadily towards achieving its objective.

The minister said identity verification for DNA testing has been completed in the case of 16 rescued children. Of these, documentation has been finalised for 15 children, and DNA samples have already been collected from 13 of them. In addition, FIRs have been registered against parents in four cases -- one each in Amritsar and Gurdaspur, and two in Bathinda.

Kaur emphasised that this is not just enforcement, it is a determined step towards ensuring the protection and future of every child in the state. She issued a warning that any person found forcing a child into begging will face strict legal consequences.

“We are committed to ensuring that no child is left to beg on the streets. Every child deserves to be safe, educated, and self-reliant. That is our promise,” she said. She also appealed to citizens that if anyone spots a child begging, they should immediately inform Child Helpline 1098, so that timely intervention can be ensured, and the child can be safely rehabilitated.

