21 abducted Naga civilians freed in Manipur’s Ukhrul after negotiations

Imphal, March 12 (IANS) All 21 Naga community civilians who were detained by villagers and armed men of the Kuki community in Manipur's Ukhrul district were released on Thursday after hectic negotiations, officials said.

A police official in Imphal said the civilians, belonging to the Tangkhul Naga community, were detained by Kuki villagers and armed men at Shangkai on Wednesday afternoon when they were travelling in three vehicles along the Ukhrul-Imphal route.

The official said that after intense talks and negotiations between state government officials and leaders of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) of both the Naga and Kuki-Zo communities, the hostages were released in the early hours of Thursday. After their release, the civilians were taken to Litan police station and later reunited with their respective families.

Tension remained high on Wednesday in the Tangkhul Naga-majority Ukhrul district, mainly in areas bordering the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district, with security forces conducting search and area domination operations to prevent any untoward incident.

Earlier, the Tangkhul Naga Long (Working Committee), the apex body of the Tangkhul Nagas in Manipur, had issued a two-hour ultimatum demanding the safe release of more than 20 Naga civilians detained at Shangkai village, a Kuki-inhabited village in Ukhrul district.

Tangkhul is the largest Naga tribe in Manipur and is mainly found across five to six districts of the state.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh expressed profound concern over the distressing situation along the Ukhrul-Imphal road, where innocent civilians had reportedly been held captive in the area under Litan Police Station.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the Chief Minister appealed to those responsible to uphold the highest traditions of humanity and ensure the safe and unconditional release of all civilians at the earliest.

He assured the families of the victims and the public that the government was treating the matter seriously and would take all necessary steps to bring the culprits involved in such a cowardly act to justice.

CM Singh reiterated that the government was committed to ensuring the safety of every citizen of Manipur. The Chief Minister directed senior police and administrative officials to coordinate immediate efforts to closely monitor the situation and secure the release of all civilians.

He also appealed to all Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and stakeholders to help calm the situation. The Chief Minister warned that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for any unlawful act and urged all to shun violence.

A huge contingent of security forces, led by senior police officials, rushed to the area and launched a combing operation to rescue the captives and apprehend the suspected kidnappers. The Shangkai Village Authority also appealed to the government and concerned authorities to urgently intervene to ensure the safety and release of its villagers currently detained, and to locate the missing individuals at the earliest. The village authority further urged the authorities to take immediate steps to prevent further escalation and restore peace and security in the area.

In February, ethnic clashes over territorial disputes erupted between members of the Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities at Litan Sareikhong, resulting in the torching of more than 30 houses belonging to both communities.

