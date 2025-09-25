2026 Tamil Nadu election: BJP names Baijayant Panda in-charge of party's campaign

Chennai, Sep 25 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced key appointments to lead its campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, signalling an early and structured push to strengthen its presence in the state.

In a statement issued by National General Secretary Arun Singh, the party said BJP National President J.P. Nadda has appointed two senior leaders to spearhead poll preparations.

Baijayant Panda, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and BJP's National Vice President, has been named the election in-charge for Tamil Nadu.

He will be assisted by Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation in the Union government, who takes charge as election co-in-charge.

Both appointments take effect immediately.

Party sources said the decision underscores the central leadership’s intent to give the Tamil Nadu campaign strong strategic direction and national-level backing.

The BJP, which is contesting the elections in alliance with the AIADMK, is seeking to consolidate its support base while expanding its influence across districts.

State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran has been working with the party’s grassroots structure to boost booth-level committees and strengthen outreach programmes.

The focus remains on mobilising cadres, engaging local influencers, and reaching out to first-time voters.

The alliance with the AIADMK is seen as crucial in taking on the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

By naming Baijayant Panda, known for his organisational skills and ability to coordinate large campaigns, the BJP expects to bring sharper messaging and stronger alliances into play.

Mohol’s experience as a minister and administrator is expected to help fine-tune campaign logistics and ensure smooth coordination between the state and central leadership.

With this announcement, the BJP has joined other major political parties in setting its election machinery in motion well ahead of 2026.

Senior leaders are expected to increase their visits to Tamil Nadu, launching targeted campaigns and addressing key regional aspirations.

The early start also allows the BJP-AIADMK combine to project unity, strengthen voter outreach, and build a narrative that can challenge the DMK government’s record over the past five years.

The party’s decision to finalise its election in-charge team highlights its determination to emerge as a decisive force in Tamil Nadu politics.

--IANS

aal/pgh