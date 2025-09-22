2-hour relaxation: Delhi Ramleelas allowed to use loudspeakers till midnight

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Ramleela committees in Delhi have been given a two-hour relaxation and permitted to use loudspeakers/public address systems till midnight from September 22 to October 3, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday.

The special permission has been granted only for Ramlila, Durga Puja, Dussehra and related religious programmes, subject to conditions and compliance with Noise Pollution Rules, he said.

The order allowing extended hours of use of loudspeakers was issued, conveying the Lt. Governor’s accord of generalised permission following the Delhi government’s request in public interest and the long-standing demand of organising committees over the years for a limited, time-bound relaxation to enable smooth festivities.

This decision honours the cultural significance of the festive season while protecting public health and peace, including the residential night‑time noise standard of 45 dB(A), said the Minister.

Sirsa said, “Considering the long‑standing request of Ramleela committees, the government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has granted this facility.”

As the head of the Delhi Government’s Durga Puja Committee, Sirsa chaired multiple meetings with District Magistrates, local representatives, and officers of MCD, PWD, Forest and Horticulture, among other agencies, to ensure all necessary arrangements at venues.

“Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the government is ensuring all necessary facilities so that the smooth conduct of festivities can be ensured,” the Minister said.

Earlier during the day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took part in the Kalash Yatra organised at the ancient Radha Krishna Temple in Shalimar Bagh.

The CM also visited the Santoshi Mata Temple on Jail Road, where she offered obeisance at the feet of the Goddess and prayed for the prosperity, health, well-being and security of all Delhi residents.

She said that with the blessings of the Goddess, Delhi would continue to move forward on the path of strength, peace and development. On this festival, which symbolises faith, joy, and the power of the Mother Goddess, the Chief Minister sought blessings for the happiness and unity of the people of the capital.

For the past nine years, Rekha Gupta has regularly participated in this sacred Kalash Yatra and considers it every year to be a source of spiritual peace and renewed energy.

CM Gupta stated that Navratri begins with Kalash Sthapana, and the Kalash Yatra represents its collective tradition. This procession is a symbol of devotion and the worship of the Goddess, where every step resonates with faith, unity and resolve.

--IANS

rch/uk