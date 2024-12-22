19-year-old woman found dead in Delhi, police suspect suicide

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): A 19-year-old woman was found dead in her room in the National Capital, Delhi Police said. She is survived by her five-month-old baby girl.

The incident occurred in Khirki Village on December 21. According to the police, it appears to be a case of suicide.

The deceased was married to a man who already had a "first wife", the police added.

As per the investigation, the husband, Sandeep, married the deceased in September 2023 with the "consent of his first wife", as she was unable to conceive.

"On the day of the incident, Sandeep had gone to pick up his nephew from school and found his wife dead upon his return," the police stated.

The police have recovered a suicide note, a chunni used as a ligature, and the deceased's mobile phone as part of their ongoing investigation. (ANI)

