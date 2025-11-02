18 killed as tempo traveller rams into stationary vehicle in Rajasthan's Phalodi

Jaipur, Nov 2 (IANS) At least 18 people were killed and around six others injured when a tempo traveller carrying passengers rammed into a stationary trailer truck in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Sunday, the police said.

The tragic incident occurred near the Matoda area in the Phalodi subdivision, around 160 km from Jodhpur city, when the vehicle returning from Kolayat in Bikaner collided with a trailer parked by the roadside.

According to police, the tempo traveller was carrying pilgrims from the Sursagar area of Jodhpur who were returning home after visiting the Kolayat fair, a religious event held annually in Bikaner district.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle was travelling at high speed and failed to spot the stationary trailer in time due to low visibility in the early morning hours," a senior officer of Matoda Police Station said.

According to sources, the deaths of 18 people have been confirmed so far, while at least six others sustained injuries.

Following the accident, local residents and police personnel from nearby stations launched a rescue operation to extricate the passengers trapped inside the mangled vehicle.

The injured individuals were rushed to a hospital, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Senior officials, including police officers, reached the spot soon after receiving information.

Efforts are underway to identify all victims and inform their families. It has been learned that the front portion of the tempo traveller was completely crushed in the accident, indicating the severity of the impact.

The trailer onto which the tempo traveller rammed was reportedly carrying construction material.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure prompt medical assistance to the injured.

"The loss of lives in the road accident in the Matoda area of Phalodi is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been given to the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for all the injured. I pray to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and provide speedy recovery to the injured," Chief Minister Sharma wrote on X.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.

Sources citing officials said that both vehicles involved in the accident would be mechanically examined to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and also check for reasons such as brake failure or driver fatigue.

