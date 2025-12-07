18 hardcore militants held in Manipur; arms seized

Imphal, Dec 7 (IANS) The security forces in Manipur have arrested 18 hardcore militants of different outlawed militant outfits from different districts and recovered some arms and ammunition during the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

A senior official said that the 18 hardcore cadres of the varied extremist groups belonged to People's Liberation Army (PLA) and its wing Revolutionary People's Front (RPF), Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), United Kuki National Army (UKNA).

The guerrillas were arrested from Bishnupur, Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching districts.

Some small arms, hand grenades, several Aadhaar cards and many mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the arrested militants.

In a joint operation the security forces recovered some ammunition and other materials from Imphal West district.

The recovered items include two single barrel guns, five pistols along with one magazine, one air pistol, 11 magazines, five 12 bore barrel cartridges, 45 rounds of AK ammunition, three high power grenades, six detonators, five camouflage caps, and one camouflage helmet.

Meanwhile, in connection with the threats issued against participants of the Sumang Leela Associations and other performers at the recently concluded Manipur Sangai Festival 2025 by insurgent groups, Manipur Police have registered five cases across five Imphal valley districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts.

Investigations are underway to identify and take necessary legal action against those involved.

As of now, four militants have been arrested in connection with these cases.

The police have assured that strict action will be taken against any attempt to intimidate or disrupt cultural activities and public events in the state.

After a gap of two years, the 10-day Sangai Tourism Festival was held at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal from November 21 to November 30.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Sangai Tourism Festival, various groups of violence-hit internally displaced people and several civil society organisations, including the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of several Meitei civil society organisations, had called for a cease-work strike and appealed to the people to boycott the festival and organised a series of protests.

These groups claimed that since the state government is organising the annual Sangai Tourism Festival from November 21 to 30, it is presumed that normalcy has been restored in their areas, and therefore, they should be allowed to return home instead of continuing in relief camps.

The security forces continue extensive crackdowns against militants, with search operations and area domination drives underway in fringe, mixed-populated and vulnerable areas across districts.

A total of 113 nakas/checkpoints have been set up across Manipur in both valley and hill districts, to curb the illegal movement of inimical elements and suspicious vehicles.

Security forces have also been providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Strict security arrangements and convoy protection continue in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe movement of vehicles.

Manipur Police have urged the public not to believe rumours and to be wary of fake videos on social media.

"The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos or audio clips may be confirmed from the Central Control Room. Uploading and circulating fake posts on social media will attract legal action," a police statement warned.

