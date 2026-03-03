18 convicted in cow slaughter cases in one year under zero tolerance policy: Gujarat Dy CM

Surendranagar, March 3 (IANS) More than 18 people accused of cow slaughter have been awarded sentences ranging from seven years to life imprisonment in the past year, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Tuesday as he reiterated the state’s “zero tolerance” policy.

Read More

While attending the Holi celebration at Shree Vadwala Mandir in Dudhrej Dham in Surendranagar district, Sanghavi said, “On the very second day of assuming office as a minister, I took the blessings of Lord Vadwala and resolved to protect Gau Mata (mother cow) and cow devotees.”

He added, “The state government is extremely strict against elements involved in cow slaughter. Due to the government’s firm resolve and decisive action, more than 18 cow slaughter offenders have been awarded sentences ranging from seven years to life imprisonment in the past year.”

Referring to steps taken in the state, he said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government had enacted a stringent law against cow slaughter, and the legislation was introduced in recognition of the sentiments of cow devotees.

During the event, the Deputy Chief Minister also announced further financial support for the development of Dudhrej Dham.

He stated that under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government would carry out development works worth a total of Rs 6.50 crore at the pilgrimage site.

“In addition to the Rs 4.5 crore that was previously approved, an additional Rs two crore has been allocated for the development of Dudhrej Dham,” he said, adding that the works would strengthen facilities at the yatra dham.

Sanghavi participated in the Holi celebration organised at the temple and offered prayers.

He received blessings from Shri Kaniram Bapu, who was honoured as Mahamandaleshwar at the Haridwar Kumbh Mela and was recently conferred the title of Shankaracharya, and from Laghu Mahant Shri Naagardas Bapu.

Calling upon Maldhari brothers and sisters and other devotees present, he said, “Let us all come together to further strengthen Sanatan values and fulfil our moral responsibility towards cow protection with dedication.”

Among those present were Deputy Chief Whip Jagdish Makwana, MP Babu Desai, MLA P.K. Parmar, District Collector K.S. Yagnik, and a large number of saints and devotees.

--IANS

mys/dpb